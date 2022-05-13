Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after buying an additional 80,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,843 shares of company stock worth $4,932,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $65.35. 9,620,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

