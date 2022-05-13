Newscrypto Price Hits $0.0990 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

