Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.62

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 14482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$32.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

