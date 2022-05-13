NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Price Target Cut to $14.25

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 192.61% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ NN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 13,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01. NextNav has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextNav will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

