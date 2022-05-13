NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.49

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 649518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,551.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.