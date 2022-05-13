NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.25.

NICE opened at $190.12 on Friday. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

