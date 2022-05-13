Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 159572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

