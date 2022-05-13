NKN Hits Market Cap of $60.63 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. NKN has a market cap of $60.63 million and $5.10 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00532345 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,502.47 or 2.05110883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00111530 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004712 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

