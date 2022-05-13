NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Shares of NLSP stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,195. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.