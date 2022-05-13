Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Down 73.1% in April

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ NRAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 6,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRAC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

