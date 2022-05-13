Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

