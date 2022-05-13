Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 71,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

NYSE NSC traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.96. 18,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,175. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.82 and a 200-day moving average of $274.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

