Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,121,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,942,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

