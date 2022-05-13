Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.70. 4,291,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

