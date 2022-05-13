Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $44,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.23. 4,053,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

