Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $85,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.90. 5,936,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,399. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

