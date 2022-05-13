Norinchukin Bank The Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.90. 126,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,133. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.