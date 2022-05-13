Norinchukin Bank The Has $20.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.84. 42,298,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,799,945. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

