Norinchukin Bank The Has $23.73 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $107.99. 1,053,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,239. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

