Norinchukin Bank The Has $28.68 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,613 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,905,000 after purchasing an additional 274,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 5,240,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

