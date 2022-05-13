Norinchukin Bank The Has $38.08 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,373,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,665,000 after buying an additional 57,221 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.99. 9,306,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,171. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

