Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,743 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. 130,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

