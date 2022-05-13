Norinchukin Bank The Sells 18,636 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $56,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 92,332 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

