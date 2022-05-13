Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,919 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

