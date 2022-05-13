Norinchukin Bank The Sells 2,287 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 639,398 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,468,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,145,602. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

