Norinchukin Bank The Sells 240 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.84. 41,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,449. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

