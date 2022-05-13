Norinchukin Bank The Sells 31,323 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,323 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 174,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $246.83. 27,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.