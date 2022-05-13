Norinchukin Bank The Sells 408 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,927,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

