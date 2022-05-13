Norinchukin Bank The Sells 981 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research stock traded up $28.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.45. 64,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,809. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.22. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

