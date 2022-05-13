North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOA. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE NOA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 2,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,831. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.