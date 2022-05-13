Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,597. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.37.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.
Northeast Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
