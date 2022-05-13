Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,597. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

