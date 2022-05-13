Northland Securities Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $175.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

NYSE RNG opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 151.72%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

