Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,578. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.36 and a 200-day moving average of $405.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

