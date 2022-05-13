Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 81904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

