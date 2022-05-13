Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-143 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.Nova also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nova by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

