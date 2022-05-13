Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.38 on Monday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

