Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NVOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 80.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

