Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New 875.00 Price Target at Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from 850.00 to 875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

