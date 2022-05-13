NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to report $135.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.20 million and the lowest is $133.73 million. NovoCure posted sales of $133.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $552.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.02 million to $559.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $597.77 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $626.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NVCR stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. 20,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,756. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

