NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $71.94.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.