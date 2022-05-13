NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $71.94.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000.
About NuVasive (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.