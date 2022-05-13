Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $15.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.