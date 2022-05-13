Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 128,240 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

