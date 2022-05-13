NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.64.

TSE NVA traded up C$0.62 on Thursday, hitting C$11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.48 and a 1-year high of C$12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

