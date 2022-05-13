NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.13 on Friday, hitting $176.88. 1,567,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,507,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $515.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

