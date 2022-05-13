Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Acquires $35,200.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OCSL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 2,661,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

