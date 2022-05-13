Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Acquires $35,200.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OCSL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 2,661,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
