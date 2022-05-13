Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $781,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,834. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

