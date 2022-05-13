Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $49.56. 1,265,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,196,798. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

