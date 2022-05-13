Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $76.31. 115,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

