Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $65.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,329.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,583.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,743.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

