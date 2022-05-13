Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $16.51 on Friday, reaching $588.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,287. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.77.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

