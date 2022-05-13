Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,190,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.